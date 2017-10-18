Uzbek envoy to US presents copies of his credentials

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 18

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The US State Department hosted a ceremony of presenting copies of credentials of newly appointed Uzbek Ambassador Javlon Vakhabov.

The Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message Oct. 18 that the copies of Uzbek envoy’s credentials were presented to Deputy Chief of Protocol Katherine C. Henderson.

The ceremony was also attended by heads of departments of the State Department that supervise the relations of the US with Uzbekistan and with the region as a whole.

The US diplomats welcomed the appointment the new Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the US, and expressed hope for more active development of bilateral relations in the future.