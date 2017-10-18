Soros invests in European separatism

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Alan Hope - Trend:

Insert: Soros’ latest contribution of $18B to OSF raise concern of separatist uprisings in EU

Just as the world holds its breath in anticipation of the Catalan President Carles Puigdemont’s response to the Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s demand of clarification on the autonomous region’s independence declaration backed by the threat of enacting the “nuclear option” of Article 155, world’s most successful financial speculator Mr. George Soros steals the stage by yet another controversial move.

On Oct 17, The Wall Street Journal had reported that the hedge-fund pioneer had pumped almost $18B into his notorious pet project called the Open Society Foundation (OSF), thus turning it into a “philanthropic” giant, which financially surpasses Bill & Melinda Gates foundation. On Oct 18, OSF spokeswoman, Laura Silber had confirmed the transfer of the funds, adding that the money came “from the personal wealth of the 87-year-old Soros.”

According to the Oct 18 Forbes profile of Soros, his personal net worth is $23B, while his family office, Soros Fund Management boasts $26B in assets. Thus the transfer of additional $18B from his personal assets on top of the $14B already spent on the so-called philanthropy wouldn’t leave Soros in much despair. Though the generous contributions’ amount seems a bit odd, the issue of donor’s motivation is very much questionable, while the acquisition of that sum Soros’ platform for launching his long-standing “passion of a social change,” namely OSF, is right out alarming.

It’s been duly noted that OSF, with its annual budget of $1B, had been frequently implicated in Soros’ operations related to the overthrow of the legitimately elected governments. Latest example was witnessed in FYR Makedonia, where the OFS created “crisis” centering on the abuse of power involving illegal wiretapping, had forced the resignation of the PM Gruevski.

Notwithstanding the OSF’s official denial of involvement, its internal documents, self-released to the public, had shown that the foundation did indeed finance Generalitat’s secession oriented organizations for some time. As such, $27K were provided to the Consell de Diplomàcia Pública de Catalunya, while another $25K were given to the Centre d’Informació i Documentació Internacionals a Barcelona, all prior to the Nov 9, 2014 Catalan self-determination referendum.

Taking Mr. Soros’ previous activities and, as a result of his latest contribution, OSF’s current financial capabilities, concerns raised by the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker of a possible dramatic uprising of separatism in the European Union, with 98 states, instead of the current 28, wanting their say on Brussel’s future, should be taken very seriously.