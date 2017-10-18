Azerbaijan sees rise in cotton output

2017-10-18 17:41 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

As of Oct. 17, 2017, Azerbaijan harvested 99,620 tons of cotton, which is 2.6 times more than in the same period last year, the country’s State Statistics Committee said Oct. 18.

For comparison, 38,890 tons of cotton were harvested in the same period last year.

The greatest volume of harvested cotton in the reporting period accounted for Azerbaijan’s Saatli district, where 15,970 tons of cotton were harvested from an area of ​​17,220 hectares.

In total, 136,410 hectares were sown with cotton this year, which by 2.7 times exceeds last year’s sown area.