Uzbekistan, US eye to increase official, business contacts

2017-10-18 17:56 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 18

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The number of official and business contacts between representatives of Uzbekistan and the US may be increased.

Such an agreement was reached at a meeting between the Uzbek delegation and Elizabeth Erin Walsh, assistant secretary of commerce for global markets and director general of the US and Foreign Commercial Service.

Through this, the sides plan to further expand bilateral investments and trade relations.

At the meeting, the sides mulled practical steps to implement the agreements reached during the US-Uzbekistan business forum held in September while Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited New York.

The sides pointed to the mutual interest in attracting US companies to implementation of large-scale programs for developing and modernizing industrial sectors in Uzbekistan.