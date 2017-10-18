Russian ambassadors in Central Asian states to convene in Ashgabat

2017-10-18

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

On Oct. 18-19, Ashgabat will host a meeting of Russia’s ambassadors in Central Asian states, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The meeting will be chaired by Russian State Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin, who is in Ashgabat on a working visit.

The meeting will be attended by Russian ambassadors to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan as well as by heads of a number of departments of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s central office.

“The participants of the meeting will analyze current trends in developments in the region and adjacent areas and consider issues related to the implementation of Russia’s agreements with the Central Asian states,” the message said.

The sides will pay special attention to the personnel and logistics support to the Russian foreign offices in Central Asian states.

These meetings are held from time to time. The previous one took place in Tashkent in December 2013.