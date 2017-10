Maryland shooting leaves 5 injured

2017-10-18

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Five people have been shot at an office park in the Maryland community of Edgewood, and the shooter is believed to be on the loose, CNN reports citing a deputy with the Harford County sheriff's office.

The shooter left the scene - the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore - and no one has been arrested, the deputy said.