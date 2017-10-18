President Aliyev: It is necessary to show same attitude towards member states of Eastern Partnership Program (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Witold Waszczykowski Oct 18.

President Aliyev recalled his this year’s visit to Poland, emphasizing that the visit was successful and yielded good results.

The head of state noted the importance of expanding cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, trade, investment, energy and transport sectors, as well as the achievements made in these areas, adding that Azerbaijan is actively working in this regard.

President Aliyev emphasized significance of showing the same attitude towards the member states of the Eastern Partnership Program.

Waszczykowski, in turn, extended President of Poland Andrzej Duda’s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

The FM recalled President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Poland, saying the visit is of crucial importance in terms of strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Polish FM underlined his country's keenness to enhance and develop relationship with Azerbaijan. Pointing out the cooperation within the Eastern Partnership Program, FM Waszczykowski noted that this aspect is of particular importance in the EU's foreign policy. He underlined the EU's interest in expanding bilateral ties.

They exchanged views on the current state of the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, underlining the Armenian side's willingness to delay the talks.

Azerbaijan's significant role in creation of the Southern Gas Corridor and transport corridors, as well as in ensuring Europe's energy security was emphasized.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of President Duda and asked the FM to extend his greetings to the Polish president.