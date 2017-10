Ilham Aliyev meets participants of 78th session of CIS Council of Border Troops Commanders

2017-10-18 19:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received participants of the 78th session of the CIS Council of Commanders of Border Troops to be held in Baku.

Story still developing