3 killed, 2 wounded in Maryland shooting

2017-10-18

The latest on the Maryland shooting, US

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

20:10 (UTC +4) Three of the five people shot Wednesday at an office park in Edgewood, Maryland, have died in what appears to be a targeted attack, CNN reports, citing Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

All five victims are believed to be employees of Advanced Granite Solutions, where the shooting happened, the sheriff said. The suspect is associated with the business but it's unclear how, he said.

19:04 (UTC +4) Five people have been shot at an office park in the Maryland community of Edgewood, and the shooter is believed to be on the loose, CNN reports citing a deputy with the Harford County sheriff's office.

The shooter left the scene - the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore - and no one has been arrested, the deputy said.