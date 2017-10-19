FC Qarabag gets first UEFA Champions League Group point (PHOTO)

2017-10-19 00:47 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19
Trend:
Within the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, the Azerbaijani football club Qarabag met with the Spanish Atletico Madrid at the Baku Olympic Stadium.
FC Qarabag has played a scoreless draw in Baku against Atletico Madrid.
The match was held in tense struggle. Both teams constantly pressed and committed attacks.
Hosts got their first UEFA Champions League Group C point.
It is Qarabag’s first ever point in the Champions League.
Final score was - 0:0
On 31 October, Atletico will host Qarabag in the Wanda Metropolitano.