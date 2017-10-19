FC Qarabag gets first UEFA Champions League Group point (PHOTO)

2017-10-19 00:47 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

Within the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, the Azerbaijani football club Qarabag met with the Spanish Atletico Madrid at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

FC Qarabag has played a scoreless draw in Baku against Atletico Madrid.

The match was held in tense struggle. Both teams constantly pressed and committed attacks.

Hosts got their first UEFA Champions League Group C point.



It is Qarabag’s first ever point in the Champions League.



Final score was - 0:0



On 31 October, Atletico will host Qarabag in the Wanda Metropolitano.