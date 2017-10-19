Iraq, Saudi Arabia resume air traffic after 27-year halt

The Iraqi Transport Ministry announced Wednesday that Iraq and Saudi Arabia resumed air traffic after the first plane of the Saudi airliner Flynas airlines landed at Baghdad airport, Sputnik reported.

Iraqi Transport Minister Kazem Finjan and Saudi diplomatic staff in Baghdad welcomed the aircraft at the airport.

Flynas is expected to carry out flights to different Iraqi regions.

According to the ministry, Iraq is open for cooperation with all states and, first of all, with neighboring countries.

The civil air traffic in Iraq was suspended after the invasion of Kuwait by the Saddam Hussein regime in the 1990s. However, over the years some countries resumed flights with Turkey making the step in 2008 and the European Union in 2010.