May: UK, EU in ‘touching distance’ of Brexit deal on citizens’ rights

2017-10-19

The EU and British authorities are closing on a pact that will guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the United Kingdom and UK expats in EU countries, British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday.

"We are in touching distance of agreement. I know both sides will consider each other's proposals for finalising the agreement with an open mind. And with flexibility and creativity on both sides, I am confident that we can conclude discussions on citizens' rights in the coming weeks," she wrote in an open letter to EU citizens, as quoted by the ITV news channel.

According to some media reports, EU citizens would be permitted to travel to the United Kingdom without visas after Brexit, but there would be a limited number of people who would be permitted to work in the country.