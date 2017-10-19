Digital Trade Hub to expand Azerbaijan's exports

2017-10-19 09:57 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Digital Trading Hub became the first model of cooperation between the state and the private sector in the post-Soviet space, said Vusal Gasimli, the executive director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

Gasimli made the remark at the 1st international conference "Digital Commercial Hub of Azerbaijan Oct 19.

He noted that Digital Trading Hub will significantly expand the export of Azerbaijani products, and increase the flow of both portfolio and direct investments into the country.

Story still developing