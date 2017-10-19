Tashkent hosts forum on Islamic solidarity

2017-10-19 09:57 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 19

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Tashkent hosted an international conference, titled “Islamic Solidarity: on the example of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan”, on Oct. 18.

The conference was organized by the Committee on Religious Affairs under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan, the Muslims Board of Uzbekistan, the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan and the Caucasus Muslims Board.



The event was attended by well-known state and public figures of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Germany, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, heads of international organizations, scholars-theologians, representatives of the governments and parliaments of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, as well as the diplomatic corps accredited in Uzbekistan.

The message of greetings of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the participants of the international conference was read by the State Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan Hayriddin Sultanov.

The message of greetings of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was read by the Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan Mubariz Gurbanli.

The conference was aimed at popularizing the ideas that are historically formed in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan for religious tolerance and interethnic harmony, maintaining peace and tranquility, interreligious tolerance and cooperation, protecting people, especially the younger generation, from alien ideas, broad promotion of the achieved results.



At the conference, issues such as freedom of religion, interreligious dialogue, religious and national values, severe consequences of extremism and terrorism, and their threat to international stability were discussed on the example of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.



The forum demonstrated the commitment of the two countries to the ideas of religious solidarity and tolerance, the traditions of interreligious dialogue, a joint position on countering current threats and challenges was developed.



The international conference served to raising the scientific and cultural cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan to a new level of development, contributed to bringing the peaceful and creative essence of Islam to the world community.



Following the event, a communiqué of the conference was adopted.