Over half million of counterfeit excise stamps seized in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Over half million of counterfeit excise stamps seized in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

The Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service has told Trend that 619,500 counterfeit excise stamps for illegal vodka production in Azerbaijan, smuggled through the customs control of Azerbaijan-Georgia border, were seized by the State Security Service.

The investigation said the stamps were found at certain vodka production spots, where the drink was being made with mix of low-quality alcohol and water.

Additionally, many storage tanks for keeping low quality alcohol have been found.

A criminal case on the matter has been initiated, investigation continues.

The Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service said all similar further attempts targeting health of the country's citizens, will be prevented.