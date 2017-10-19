2 Americans dead in Afghanistan 'green-on-blue' attack

Two Americans were killed and three more injured in an attack at an Afghan special forces base near Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, the US military has confirmed. The unidentified attacker was killed as well.

One member of the US military and one civilian were killed, while one service member and two civilians were wounded, “during an attack near a coalition base by an unknown assailant,” said the US command in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The Americans killed and injured in the attack were part of NATO’s mission to train, advise, and assist the Afghan security forces. The exact circumstances of the attack were being investigated, the US Forces Afghanistan command said, but there were unconfirmed reports in Kabul that the attacker wore an Afghan Army uniform.