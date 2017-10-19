Erbil cancels holding of ‘parliamentary election’

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Erbil has cancelled holding of the so-called parliamentary election scheduled for Nov.1, the Iraqi media reported Oct. 19.

The cancellation was caused by the recent military clashes in Kirkuk province, as well as the fact that no political party in the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq has nominated a candidate so far.

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Haider Al-Abadi ordered security forces to ensure the safety at military bases and state facilities in Kirkuk province.

The authorities of the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq had announced about the offensive of government forces in Kirkuk.

On Oct. 16, the Iraqi Armed Forces took full control of Kirkuk.

The Kurdish autonomy of Iraq held the so-called independence referendum Sept. 25. The referendum wasn’t recognized by the international community.