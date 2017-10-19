Number of business inspections in Azerbaijan greatly decreases

2017-10-19 10:45

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

During the past 23 months, 113 inspections were carried out in Azerbaijan’s business sector, the country’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev said.

He made the remarks Oct. 19 in Baku at the first international conference on “Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan: Development Perspectives.”

“The inspections were carried out by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Taxes,” Babayev said. “In previous years, hundreds of thousands inspections were carried out for the same period.”

