First TAP turbo compressors delivered in Greece

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The first gas turbine turbo compressor units to be installed in compressor station of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) near Kipoi, Greece, have been delivered to site, said the message from TAP AG consortium.

“On 17 October, the first turbine compressor unit was successfully offloaded and located onto the previously constructed concrete foundation within the compressor station,” said the consortium.

The turbo compressors were manufactured by Siemens in Germany. The power of each of the three compressors to be installed at TAP’s Kipoi compressor station is 15 MW.

Works at TAP’s compressor station in Kipoi started in the second quarter of 2017 and are progressing according to schedule, according to the message.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the EU.

TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.



The pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP’s shareholders are: BP (20 percent), State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

