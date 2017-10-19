Elmar Gasimov met with Rector of Middle East Technical University (PHOTO)

2017-10-19 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov paid a visit to Middle East Technical University (METU) in Turkey. During the visit, Elmar Gasimov and BHOS Vice-rector for General Affairs Rashad Hasanov, who also participated in the trip, met with METU President, Professor Mustafa Verşan Kök and Vice Presidents, Professors Dr. Dilek Sanin, Dr. Mehmet Zeyrek and Dr. Meliha Altunişik.

At the meeting, the participants discussed a wide range of issues related to prospects of development of cooperation between the two higher educational institutions. They reached an agreement to set up new departments at BHOS on the basis of Electric & Electronic Engineering and Computer Engineering departments of Middle East Technical University. Prospects of implementation of joint projects including student exchange program and dual diploma program were also discussed at the meeting.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov invited METU President, Professor Mustafa Verşan Kök to visit the Higher School in the nearest future. The President and Vice Presidents of the Middle East Technical University highly praised successes achieved by BHOS within a short period of time and expressed their interest in familiarization with, and learning more about, activities of the Baku Higher Oil School.