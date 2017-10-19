Novruz Mammadov: What is happening in politics is repeated in sports

2017-10-19 11:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

What is happening in politics is repeated in sports, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to Azerbaijan’s president for foreign policy issues, department head, tweeted Oct. 19.

Mammadov was talking about the recent game of Azerbaijan's "Qarabag" football club.

Within the group stage of the UEFA Champions League,"Qarabag" met with the Spanish Atletico Madrid at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The game ended in a draw (0:0).

According to Mammadov, the Azerbaijani team couldn't play their game due to unfair officiating.

Garabag suffered several unfair officiating decisions, while the referees turned a blind eye to violations of the opposing team.