OPEC oil price up

2017-10-19 12:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

OPEC oil basket’s price stood at $56.12 per barrel on Oct. 18 that is $0.29 more than on Oct. 17, the cartel told Trend Oct. 19.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

The price for December futures of the North Sea Brent oil mix decreased by 0.41 percent to $57.91 per barrel, while the price for November futures of WTI oil decreased by 0.33 percent to $51.87 per barrel Oct. 19.