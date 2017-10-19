Azerbaijan exceeds forecasts for state budget revenues, expenditures

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Azerbaijan’s state budget received revenues worth 12.04 billion manats ($7.13 billion as of Oct. 19) in January-September 2017, which exceeds the forecast by 0.2 percent, said the country’s Finance Ministry Oct. 19.

Compared with the same period last year, Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues grew 19.2 percent or by 1.94 billion manats.

Expenditures of Azerbaijan’s state budget in the reporting period amounted to 12.78 billion manats (the forecast was executed by 100.7 percent). Compared with the same period last year, the state budget expenditures grew 20.3 percent (2.16 billion manats).

The deficit of the state budget was 783.6 million manats.

