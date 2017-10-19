Turkmenistan-Russia partnership of strategic nature – president

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 19

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the strategic nature of the Turkmen-Russian partnership that meets the objectives of welfare of the two countries’ peoples, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The Turkmen president made the remarks during his meeting with Russian State Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin in Ashgabat.

Berdimuhamedov said that Turkmenistan and Russia are linked by long-term fruitful cooperation, which has a solid potential and is built on an equal, long-term basis.

The Russian diplomat reiterated “the continued interest of the Russian side in further strengthening and expanding the traditionally friendly interstate dialogue across its entire spectrum”.

The parties exchanged views on priority directions of bilateral cooperation in the context of implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.

Moreover, the effectiveness of the Turkmen-Russian talks, which took place in early October as part of the official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ashgabat, was emphasized during the meeting.