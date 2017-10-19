Uzbekistan abolishes “Uzpahtasanoatexport” holding company

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 19

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s holding company “Uzpahtasanoatexport” has been abolished by a decree of Uzbek president, signed on October 17.

According to the decree, a commission has been created in order to prepare proposals to manage cotton ginning, fat and oil industry companies.

The commission will be headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources Zoyir Mirzaev.

According to the document, the decision to abolish the company has been taken in order to “further optimize and improve the management cotton ginning and fat and oil industry companies”.