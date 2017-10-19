EU helps Azerbaijan to provide quality jobs – ambassador

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

The European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan are very important to each other, said Kestutis Jankauskas, who is the head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks addressing the first international conference “Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan: Development Perspectives” in Baku Oct. 19.

The EU is the main trade partner of Azerbaijan, noted Jankauskas, adding that currently, the EU accounts for about 50 percent of Azerbaijani exports and about 25 percent of imports.

The EU has been supporting Azerbaijan in the issues of economic diversification and expansion of exports over past few years, said the diplomat.

“We work together on an economy that can provide quality jobs,” he added.

