Israel interested in expanding ties with Turkmenistan - envoy

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 19

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has received Moshe Kamhi, extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Israel to Turkmenistan, the country’s government said in a message.

Moshe Kamhi presented his credentials to the Turkmen president.

The diplomat noted that the Israeli government expresses interest in further expanding interstate relations with Turkmenistan.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan pays much attention to building up bilateral relations based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation. The ambassador said that Israel, which has rich experience and interesting developments in many spheres, is ready to provide Turkmenistan with the accumulated experience and know-how in various fields.