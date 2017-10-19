25 docs inked at CIS Council of Border Troops Commanders’ meeting in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Twenty-five documents were today signed in Baku at the 78th session of the CIS Council of Commanders of Border Troops.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Coordination Service of the CIS Council of Border Troops Commanders Alexander Manilov noted that nine issues on strengthening border security on external borders of the CIS member states are on the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting was attended by representatives of border services from eight countries.