Successful reforms being held in Azerbaijan’s governance system - MP

2017-10-19 16:11 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The rule of law is developing in Azerbaijan, the country’s statehood is being strengthened, and successful reforms are constantly held in the governance system, the country’s MP Musa Guliyev told Trend.

He said that recent decrees signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev initiated implementation of reforms in the governance system, the supreme executive body in accordance with the latest amendments to the Constitution.

“Firstly, an institution of vice-presidency was established, first vice-president was appointed, the vice-president’s office was formed and it functions successfully,” the MP noted. “In accordance with another decree of the Azerbaijani president, structural changes were carried out in the country’s Cabinet of Ministers, important measures were taken to ensure that activity of the Cabinet of Ministers becomes more operative, effective and functional. All this is aimed at increasing efficiency in the governance system, bringing it closer to people and eliminating bureaucracy.”

Guliyev believes that these reforms will continue.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on Aug. 23 approving the structure of Office of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decree sets a limit on the number of employees of the Cabinet of Ministers Office (excluding the Department for Affairs) at 200 established posts.

The limit on the number of employees of the Department for Affairs of the Cabinet of Ministers Office is to be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.