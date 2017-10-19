Uzbekistan continues training on using national e-case management system

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 19

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

About 950 Uzbek specialists (judges, heads of offices of interdistrict civil courts, employees of public utility companies and state tax inspectorate, as well as lawyers) have been trained to use the E-SUD national electronic case management system since early 2017, the system developers said in a message.

In September alone, specialized training sessions for 400 participants were organized in 18 districts and cities of Uzbekistan’s Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan, Bukhara, Khorezm and Navoiy regions.

The E-SUD national electronic case management system was developed in 2013, and implemented within the “Rule of Law Partnership in Uzbekistan” joint project of the Supreme Court of Uzbekistan, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Introducing the E-SUD into interdistrict civil courts ensures openness and transparency of justice, optimizes the timing of cases and disputes, reduces the number of incomplete cases, and eliminates loss of documentation.

The E-SUD allows individuals, legal entities and lawyers to file lawsuits, track cases through the e-system anytime and anywhere, receive summons and notices online via the system, obtain court decisions without personally visiting a courthouse.