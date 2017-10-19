Uzbekistan, US mull interparliamentary co-op

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 19

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Executive Director of the Open World Leadership Center John O’Keeffe and a delegation of Uzbekistan, on a visit to the US, discussed the ways to expand the Uzbek-US interparliamentary cooperation at the Library of the US Congress in Washington.

During the meeting, the delegation led by Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations, Foreign Economic Relations, Foreign Investment and Tourism of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis Alisher Kurmanov also discussed an exchange of visits of legislators of the two countries and development of parliamentary diplomacy tools.

The Open World Leadership Center was founded in 1999 upon the decision of the US Congress. The center organizes exchange programs to promote the development of public diplomacy.

During the visit the Uzbek delegation will hold several meetings with representatives of the US Congress and Administration, as well as experts from leading US think tanks.

The Uzbek delegation will also hold a briefing in the Senate with participation of representatives of the US political, business, expert, analytical and public circles.