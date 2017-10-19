Uzbekistan, Iran sign agreements worth $25.5M

2017-10-19 17:11

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 19

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

As part of the visit of Uzbekistan’s delegation to Iran on October 18 and following the business forum, the two countries’ entrepreneurs signed agreements worth $25.5 million on the supply of agricultural and textile products.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan, there is a protocol of intentions worth $7.5 million among the signed mutually beneficial bilateral documents.

During the Uzbek-Iranian business forum, Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, Minister of Foreign Trade Elyor Ganiev, Chairman of Uzbekneftegaz JSC Alisher Sultanov and other members of the Uzbek delegation delivered speeches.

Minister Kamilov noted that the Uzbek delegation’s visit to Tehran was organized within the framework of agreements reached at the September meeting of Uzbekistan’s Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, held in Astana on the margins of the summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).