Turkey, Iran to use national currencies in trade - Iran’s first VP

2017-10-19

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Iran will use national currencies in trade operations, Turkish media outlets quoted Iran’s first Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri.

Jahangiri made the remarks at a joint press conference with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara.

He noted that Ankara and Tehran are interested in strengthening trade and economic ties.

Using national currencies in trade between the two countries will increase the trade turnover, according to Jahangiri.

He said Iran may also increase the supply of oil and gas to Turkey.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri said that Turkey and Iran have a common opinion on the settlement of conflicts in the region.

Earlier, during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Iran, Ankara and Tehran reached an agreement on using national currencies in trade.