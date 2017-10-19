Australia shows interest in Azerbaijan’s biggest gold deposit (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

Australian businessmen and representatives of extracting industry companies visited AzerGold CJSC, met with the company’s management and discussed possibilities of potential cooperation within the Azerbaijani-Australian business forum that started Oct.18 in Baku, a source in the AzerGold CJSC said.

John Hammond, head of the Azerbaijan-Australia friendship group in Western Australia, owner of Hammond Legal, Marcel Hilmer, head of Caravel Minerals Ltd. and Forsys Metals Corp., Brett McKeon, executive director of the Australian Finance Group, Aydan Rzayeva, honorary consul of Azerbaijan in Australia, Zakir Ibrahimov, chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC and other officials, as well as representatives of the company, took part in the meeting.

During the meeting, the sides discussed possibilities of using experience of Australian companies in the activity of AzerGold CJSC.

The guests were attracted by the Filizchay deposit, which is the second largest in Europe and the tenth in the world in terms of resource potential, and showed interest in the work underway at the field in the Balakan district of Azerbaijan.

A preliminary agreement was reached to continue meetings between representatives of AzerGold CJSC and Australian companies, in particular the visit of Azerbaijan’s representatives to Australia in order to get acquainted with the extracting industry of the country.