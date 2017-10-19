President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkey (PHOTO)

2017-10-19 18:23 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19
Trend:
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Istanbul on Oct.19 to attend the D-8 Summit upon the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
A guard of honor was lined up in honor of President Aliyev at the Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul.
The chief of the guard of honor delivered a report to President Aliyev.
The head of state saluted the honorary guard.
The Azerbaijani president was welcomed by Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin and other officials.