President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkey (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2017-10-19 18:29 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Istanbul on Oct.19 to attend the D-8 Summit upon the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of President Aliyev at the Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul.

The chief of the guard of honor delivered a report to President Aliyev.

The head of state saluted the honorary guard.

The Azerbaijani president was welcomed by Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin and other officials.