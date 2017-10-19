AZAL joins Azerbaijan Tourism Association’s board (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), the flag carrier of Azerbaijan, became a board member of Azerbaijan Tourism Association.

The relevant agreement was signed by AZAL vice-president, Executive Director Eldar Hajiyev and Chairman of Azerbaijan Tourism Association Nahid Bagirov.

As noted at the signing ceremony, this is the first time that private and state sectors in Azerbaijan establish a partnership for the tourism sector development.

AZAL attains membership in Azerbaijan Tourism Association and simultaneously joins its board, where the company will coordinate the activities of air transport.

AZAL’s joining the board and its membership in the Association will contribute to achieving one of the goals set by the Azerbaijani president to the participants of the tourism sector to ensure the industry’s development and bringing it in line with international standards.