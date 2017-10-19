Chief adviser to chairman of Turkish ruling party resigns

2017-10-19 20:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

Saban Disli, chief adviser to the chairman of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party, has resigned, the Turkish media reported Oct. 19.

The reason of resignation is Disli’s unwillingness to harm the party and the party’s chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

An MP from Sakarya province, Saban Disli is one of the founders of the Turkish ruling party.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

More than 250 people were killed during the attempted coup.