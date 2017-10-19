Riga hosts meeting of Railway Transport Council of CIS and Baltic countries

2017-10-19 20:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

A delegation headed by chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov is participating in the 67th meeting of the Railway Transport Council of the CIS and Baltic countries in Riga Oct. 19, spokesperson for the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Sevinj Gadirova told Trend.

“The issues on the implementation of the decisions of the 66th meeting of the Council, the outcome of the international passenger transportation for the nine months of 2017, freight cars registered in May 2017 and containers registered in September 2017, will be discussed at the meeting,” she said.

The peculiarities of applying the various provisions of the agreement among the railway administrations of the CIS countries, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, the mutual settlements of the railway administrations for the eight months of 2017, the tariff policy of international rail freight transport in 2018, as well as the agenda, date and venue of the 68th meeting of the Council will be also discussed.

A protocol will be signed following the meeting.

The meeting of the Council for Railway Transport of the CIS and Baltic countries will end on October 20.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has been a member of the Council since 1992.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MaksimTsurkov