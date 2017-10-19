Uzbek Justice Ministry releases mobile inspection registration app

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 19

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

The Uzbek Justice Ministry has released a mobile inspection registration app.

According to the ministry, while using the e-digital signature, a business entity (user) must visit www.etk.minjust.uz website and receive a password to use a mobile inspection registration app.

The business entities can review the legislation regulating this sphere and the schedule of inspections, send appeals to the single portal of interactive state services portal and the justice bodies through a mobile inspection registration app.

This system is of great importance for assessing the legality of inspections. It is a mechanism that limits illegal inspections. Moreover, it serves as an additional factor in restoring the violated rights and interests of business entities.