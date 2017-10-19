UZ national domain zone administration joins APTLD

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 19

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

The administration of the national domain zone UZ became a member of the Asia Pacific Top Level Domain Association (APTLD), the Center for the Development and Implementation of Computer and Information Technologies UZINFOCOM said.

According to the UZINFOCOM, the decision was unanimously adopted by the association's board during the 72nd conference in Tbilisi.

Executive Director of the Association Leonid Todorov arrived in Tashkent and met with the management of the center.

According to the Uzbek side, joining APTLD will allow to develop active cooperation with colleagues in the region.

The sides agreed that joining APTLD opens new strategic opportunities for Uzbekistan to participate in a global dialogue to manage the development of the World Network, develop best practices and approaches to the international agenda on such key issues as information security, combating cybercrime and online business.

APTLD includes more than 50 Internet registries of the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, including CNNIC (.cn, China), AUDA (.au, Australia), NIXI (.in, India), VNNIC (.vn, Vietnam).