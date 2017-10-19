“Trentino-Alto Adige autonomy may be model for autonomous status of Nagorno-Karabakh within Azerbaijan”

The model of autonomy of Trentino-Alto Adige in Italy may become one of the successful models to be studied in the context of the autonomous status of the Nagorno-Karabakh region within Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with chief researcher of the Nodo di Gordio think tank Andrea Marcigliano.

In his interview, Hajiyev touched upon the prospects of development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, and Italy.

Speaking of Azerbaijan's close ties with Europe, its important role in the fight against terrorism, illegal migration, extremism and radicalism, the contribution to the energy security of Europe, Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan is a "natural partner" of the European Union, including Italy.

He noted that intensive talks are underway to conclude an agreement on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU, and that this deal will play an important role in the development of comprehensive cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in the coming years.

Answering the question about the steps that can be taken to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Hajiyev said that the political and legal bases for the settlement of the conflict and the steps which should be taken are known.

"The four resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council in connection with the settlement of the conflict, once again confirming the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, require the complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories," he said.

As for the contribution that Italy can make to the conflict settlement, Hajiyev said that the model of autonomy of Trentino-Alto Adige region in Italy can become one of the successful models for considering in the context of the autonomous status of the Nagorno-Karabakh region within Azerbaijan.

Taking into account Italy's membership in the OSCE Minsk Group and Italy’s 2018 OSCE chairmanship, the consideration of this model could be very useful within the OSCE Minsk Group and Italy’s experience.

During the interview Hajiyev also touched upon such issues as diversification of the Azerbaijani economy, development of the non-oil sector, stabilization of oil prices in the world market.

The interview was published in Il Giornale authoritative Italian newspaper.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.