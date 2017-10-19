Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan spares no efforts in fight against international terrorism (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with First Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri in Istanbul Oct. 19.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the bilateral relations are developing successfully, and hailed the political ties between the two countries. The Azerbaijani president said the economic cooperation has expanded, and important infrastructure projects have been implemented between the two countries. The head of state pointed out that the meetings at the level of the presidents contributed to the expansion of the relations.

First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri noted that the economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran is developing successfully, and stressed the importance of Astara-Astara railway in terms of cooperation both in bilateral and regional formats.

Eshaq Jahangiri said there are terrorism threats in the region, and highlighted the significance of increasing efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Hailing the development of the economic ties between the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that there is a great global interest in Astara-Astara railway project, adding that this project contributes to the development of the economic cooperation in the region.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is one of the most active countries which fight against international terrorism and spare no efforts in this area.

During the conversation, they stressed that Azerbaijan and Iran enjoy good cooperation prospects in energy, pharmaceutical industry, investment making, industry, as well as joint car production and other spheres, and exchanged views over the development of the bilateral ties.