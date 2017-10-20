Uzbek president receives participants of Islamic solidarity forum

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 20

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation of participants of the international conference, “Islamic Solidarity: on the example of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan”, led by Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade on Oct. 19.

According to the press service of the Uzbek president, during the meeting Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that the organization of the conference and participation of representative delegations of foreign countries in its work are another evidence of expanding international cooperation aimed at strengthening interethnic harmony and religious tolerance in society, the development of inter-confessional dialogue.

It was noted that these joint efforts are called upon to promote the true values and truly humanistic goals of holy Islam in the world, to effectively counter modern challenges and threats, such as international terrorism and extremism.

During the meeting, it was stressed that modern global processes, increasing challenges and risks of security and stability necessitate the pooling of efforts, the development of interfaith cooperation and dialogue.

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade expressed deep gratitude to Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the warm welcome, and also conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes on behalf of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.