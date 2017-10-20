Azerbaijan to support OPEC+ deal extension (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Azerbaijan will support the extension of the OPEC+ agreement, if the decision is made, said Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

“Azerbaijan always takes the fulfillment of undertaken international obligations extremely seriously. The OPEC+ deal is no exception. The stability of the oil market is in the interests of our country. This is why we joined this initiative,” he told reporters in Baku.

“Time has shown that the Vienna agreement paid off. This is a great achievement.”

Shahbazov noted that the next OPEC meeting at the ministerial level will be held in November 2017.

“If we receive an invitation, we will certainly coordinate our participation with the country's leadership and consider the invitation,” Shahbazov added.