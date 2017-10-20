Turkmenistan modernizing Caspian seaport in Garabogaz

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed to keep under continuous monitoring the progress of reconstruction and modernization of the Bektas seaport in the Caspian city of Garabogaz, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported Oct. 20.

This issue was discussed at a governmental meeting.

At this stage, studies of the seabed and the Caspian coast have been carried out, and the volume of construction and installation work has been established. The designed capacity of the berth is 3,500 tons of cargo per day. The tender for this project was announced in 2016.

It is expected that the products will be exported from a plant for the production of mineral fertilizers that is being built by Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation and Turkey’s Gap Insaat. Currently, construction, installation and commissioning work is underway.

President Berdimuhamedov stressed that the implementation of industrial development projects is intended to contribute to solving the tasks of integrated industrialization of regions, diversification of the national economy, creation of joint import-substituting and export-oriented industries in this field.

It should be noted that the plant will produce 1.155 million tons of urea per year. Meanwhile, the plant will produce mineral fertilizers from raw materials supplied via the East-West gas transportation system from natural gas fields: 2,000 tons of ammonia and 3,500 tons of urea per day.