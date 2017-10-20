D-8 should expand, says President Erdogan

2017-10-20 12:21 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The composition of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (aka Developing-8) should expand, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing the D-8 summit, the Turkish media reported Oct. 20.

Erdogan noted that economic and political ties between the D-8 member countries should also expand.

The Turkish president also said that the D-8 member countries should use the national currencies in trade.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, at the invitation of President Erdogan, arrived in Istanbul to participate as a special guest at the D-8 summit.

Istanbul hosts the summit of D-8 member countries – Turkey, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan.