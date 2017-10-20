Iran, Russia talk fight against terrorism

2017-10-20

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Senior Iranian and Russian diplomats have agreed to broaden cooperation in fight against terrorism.

Iranian deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, discussed ways for expansion of cooperation on fight against terrorism with his Russian counterpart Oleg Syromolotov, Iranian media outlets reported.

The sides, during the meeting on Thursday, criticized some countries over their approach to the issue of terrorism.

The sides also expressed satisfaction over the existing cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in fight against terrorism and emphasized on the political will of Iran and Russia to widen bilateral and international cooperation.