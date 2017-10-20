Turkmenistan preparing to hold regional economic conference on Afghanistan

Turkmenistan is preparing to hold the 7th Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA VII) in Ashgabat on November 14-15, 2017, the Turkmen Dovlat Habarlary state news agency reported Oct. 20.

A special coordination commission has been created in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in order to successfully resolve organizational and other issues.

Representatives of 35 countries and 36 international organizations, including specialized UN agencies, are expected to attend the forum.

According to the report, discussion and exchange of views will take place during the conference on issues related to the implementation of energy, transport and communication project, being implemented with the participation of Afghanistan, trade, private sector development and business cooperation.

The RECCA, initiated in 2005 in Kabul, aims to consolidate the efforts of the countries of the region in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan and promoting regional economic integration of South and Central Asia.