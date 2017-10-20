Uzbek, Kyrgyz presidents hold phone talks

2017-10-20

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 20

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a phone conversation Oct. 19 with the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev at the initiative of the Kyrgyz side.

According to the Uzbek president’s press service, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, firstly, sincerely congratulated President Almazbek Atambayev and the fraternal people of Kyrgyzstan on the successful holding of presidential election on October 15, 2017.

It was especially noted that the results of the election prove the high confidence and support of the population to the course of reforms in Kyrgyzstan.

The two states’ leaders discussed the issues of cooperation in the light of implementation of the agreements reached and the agreements signed during the recent high-level mutual visits.

Both sides underlined their mutual interest in the speedy completion of legal registration and signing of the corresponding agreement on remaining sections of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border, as well as ensuring the effective functioning of border checkpoints.

The importance of cooperation in the transport and communications sphere was also noted during the conversation.

President Atambayev expressed deep gratitude to Shavkat Mirziyoyev for sincere congratulations in connection with the presidential election in Kyrgyzstan.

He assured that the Kyrgyz side intends to further enhance the multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthen the relations of friendship and strategic partnership between the two states.